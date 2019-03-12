View this post on Instagram

This is your first look at the lineup for the 2019 #RootsPicnic. First & foremost we wanna say that for the longest all we ever wanted to do was to give our hometown the dopest festival ever. It was a great 11 years at #PennsLanding: now its time to rise up. We going to greener pastures! We are moving the picnic to the MannMusicCenterGrounds in #FairmountPark. Yes! Literally GREENER PASTURES! Trust us on this! Ample parking and transportation services will be on call and provided (Septa/Uber/Lyft)—-and finally we have GRASS to have a real picnic!