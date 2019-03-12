After more than a decade at Penn’s Landing, the annual Roots Picnic is moving on to “greener pastures” at the Mann Music Center in Fairmount Park on June 1, as Roots percussionist Questlove announced on social media today.
“Yes! Literally GREENER PASTURES,” the Roots bandleader wrote in an Instagram post early this morning. “Finally we have GRASS to have a real picnic!”
The official Roots Picnic Twitter account announced this year’s line-up. The Roots will headline with a performance of their 1999 album, Things Fall Apart, in honor of its 20th anniversary, and the festival will also feature performances from artists including 21 Savage, Davido, Raphael Saddiq, and Ari Lennox, among others. Hip-hop legend Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def), meanwhile, will perform as part of a live mixtape featuring Roots emcee Black Thought.
In addition to musical performances, the festival will also feature “podcasts, gaming, art & dialogue” organized across three stages — including the popular the Read, the Joe Budden podcast, and Questo’s own Questlove Supreme.
Tickets for this year’s festival go on sale at noon via the Roots Picnic website, and start at $69.50 with “early bird” pricing. As the site notes, ticket prices will increase to as high as $89.50 as the festival date approaches.
With any luck, fans will have better weather in addition to the new location. Last year’s Roots Picnic, the final one at Penn’s Landing, was called early due to bad weather. At the time, Questlove apologized to attendees on Twitter, noting that “I’d like to think [of] myself as a renegade rebel but lightening says nope.”
“All we ever wanted to do was to give our hometown the dopest festival ever,” Questlove wrote today on Instagram. “Now its time to rise up.”