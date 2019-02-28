Ray Charles, Modern Sounds in Country & Western, Volumes 1 & 2. R&B star Ray Charles broke the rules in 1962 when he cut two albums’ worth of the kind of country hits he grew up listening to in Greenville, Fla. The results defied orthodoxy: a black man singing country music with strings and a vocal chorus four years before Charley Pride hit the charts and were a runaway success, having a profoundly influential effect on a young Gram Parsons, among many others. Concord Records has reissued both on vinyl, and they’re streaming for the first time.