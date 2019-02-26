CBS3 Eyewitness news weekday morning news anchor Rahel Solomon is leaving her position at the station for a role at CNBC.
Solomon announced her departure on social media, writing via twitter that Wednesday would be her last day with the station. She will start at CNBC in late March.
“While I will miss my hometown and certainly the viewers, I am thrilled,” Solomon wrote.
Solomon’s departure comes almost four years after she initially joined the station as a weekend morning news anchor. Previously, Solomon held positions at Denver’s KCNC-TV, a CBS affiliate, and Charleston, West Virginia’s WSAZ-TV, and initially started her career in TV news in Philly at NBC10 as a production assistant, according to a CBS3 bio.
“We welcomed Pope Francis here, hosted the DNC, watched the Eagles win their first Super Bowl and cheered on Villanova as they won two more championships,” Solomon wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for all the love and support.”