Even if you’re not ready to say, “I do,” you can take part in the Pi Day cheesiness. At SliCE’s Italian Market locations in Fishtown and South Jersey, you can score two slices of any kind for $3.14. Fishtown’s Pizza Brain will serve special dessert pizzas. And in University City and Center City, &Pizza is discounting all pies by $3.14. (The Center City &Pizza is also throwing a Pi Day wedding bash; a ceremony for two lucky couples will close the shop until 2 p.m.)