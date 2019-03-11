Each year, the Philadelphia Flower Show incorporates thousands of plants and cut flowers into its elaborate displays. This year is no different — the entrance garden alone features about 8,000 dried and cut flowers on the sculptures, and 18,000 floral and grass stems were used in the hanging meadow. So, as one reader asked via Curious Philly — the forum where you can ask our journalists questions — what happens to all the flora after the show ends, as it did on Sunday?