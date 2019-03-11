Each year, the Philadelphia Flower Show incorporates thousands of plants and cut flowers into its elaborate displays. This year is no different — the entrance garden alone features about 8,000 dried and cut flowers on the sculptures, and 18,000 floral and grass stems were used in the hanging meadow. So, as one reader asked via Curious Philly — the forum where you can ask our journalists questions — what happens to all the flora after the show ends, as it did on Sunday?
Cut and dried flowers are composted, including the ones used for the international floral design competition, the Interflora World Cup, according to Kevin Feeley, communications manager of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. Everything that’s planted, like perennials, such as begonias, is sold during a members-only post-Flower Show plant sale, which this year takes place on Saturday, March 16.
All sales are final, and if you want to attend the sale, you must bring your PHS membership card or sign up onsite. Rates start at $60 for an individual membership.
PHS Members-Only Post-Flower Show Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 16, PHS Meadowbrook Farm, 1633 Washington Lane, Jenkintown, free (members only), 215-988-8800, phsonline.org