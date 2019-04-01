Maybe its the good weather, or the start of baseball season, but the Philadelphia area has been lousy with celebrities the last few days.
On Friday, for example, actor Alec Baldwin was spotted out in Center City sipping coffee with his wife, Hilaria. According to gentleman paparazzo HughE Dillon, Philadelphians were good enough to generally not bother the couple on their stroll down Walnut Street.
As it turns out, the pair arrived in town in Thursday for a fundraising screening of Emilio Estevez’ latest film, The Public, in which Baldwin appears as a crisis negotiator, at the Philadelphia Film Society. Following the event, the Baldwins reportedly spent the night in a room at the Union League before their Friday morning coffee date.
Saturday, meanwhile, brought rapper and foul-mouthed gourmand Action Bronson to town for this past weekend’s UFC match at the Wells Fargo Center, which pitted Edson Barboza against Justin Gaethje, who won by knockout. Bronson, however, beat them both with trip to Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philly prior to the fight, as he showed in a since-expired Instagram story.
Stone Harbor, New Jersey had a higher-profile celeb sighting on Saturday, thanks to legendary talk show host Oprah, who was spotted at the Reeds Hotel with longtime gal-pal Gayle King. As Dillon reports, the group was in the area to attend the funeral of Stedman’s Graham’s brother James Owen Graham, who passed away last Sunday, March 24.
Despite the somber reason for the visit, Oprah posed for a photo with newly married couple Sara Paton and Wesley Krempel, who posted the photo to social media. King, who brought along her children, Will Bumpus Jr. and Kirby Bumpus, also posted photos of the trip to social media on Sunday. Previously, Graham, King, and Oprah were spotted hanging out in Cape May.
Back in Philly on Sunday, Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus attended the Flyers’ losing game against the New York Rangers. Mostly, however, he was excited to meet Flyers mascot Gritty, who the pop-punker has admired on social media several times since the character’s debut last year. Hoppus, Radio 104.5 reports, made the trip to Philly this past weekend for a show at Warehouse on Watts with Simple Creatures, a side project.
He’ll be back in the area this summer when Blink 182 (sans OG member Tom DeLonge) headlines the two-day return of Warped Tour in Atlantic City.
Sunday also brought Jennifer Lopez to Philadelphia, who came to town with beau Alex Rodriguez for his guest-hosting gig at this past weekend’s Phillies game against the Atlanta Braves. J. Lo was spotted solo at the Sweat Gym at Broad and Chestnut, where she got in a workout with trainer Lauren Findley, who posted photos of the session to Instagram.
Rodriguez’s trip to town, however, was slightly less well-received. During his broadcast, which was presented by ESPN, the former Yankee focused on cheesesteaks, an overdone Philly trope, much to the chagrin of local viewers. But mostly because he referred to his steak as “the greatest cheese sandwich I’ve ever had.”