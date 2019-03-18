FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018 file photo, Oprah Winfrey poses in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Winfrey will interview two men who say Michael Jackson sexually abused them as boys immediately after a documentary on the men. HBO and the Oprah Winfrey Network announced Wednesday that “After Neverland,” will air on both channels Monday at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.