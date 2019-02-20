Former Real 106.1 host Nicole Michalik, aka Nik the Web Chick, is coming back to Philly radio next week, when she will make her debut as part of the on-air staff at coutnry station 92.5 WXTU.
Michalik announced her new position this week on Twitter, telling fans that she will take over the 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. time slot on weekdays at the Beasley Broadcast Group-owned station starting Feb. 25.
“New Job…Who Dis?” Michalik wrote online. “I’m beyond blessed that I not only get to stay in Philly, but also work for a legendary station…and have you see [sic] how hot the guys are in country music?”
Michalik heads to XTU from her former position at Real 106.1, which rebranded to 106.1 The Breeze in a format change in November. The change resulted in the ouster of the iHeartRadio station’s on-air staff, which at the time included not only Michalik, who hosted midday broadcasts, but also longtime radio personalities Chio Acosta and his cohost Shila Nathan.
A Drexel University alum, Michalik joined the staff at iHeartRadio’s group of station’s in 2000, according to her LinkedIn, and made a name for herself as Q102’s “Nik the Web Chick” and hosting B104’s “Nights.” She also cohosted and produced the popular Chio in the Morning program, and, in 2007, appeared as a contestant on NBC’s The Biggest Loser, where she was eliminated in week 13.
“To everyone who has supported me over the last few months…I am forever grateful,” Michalik wrote in a note on Instagram. “So great to be back!”