Philadelphia, of course, has had a special place in its heart for Foles ever since he stepped off the bench to replace then-injured quarterback Carson Wentz in late 2017, and then led the team to victory in Super Bowl LII last year. Since then, fans have shown their love by doing everything from proposing a Foles statue at the Art Museum, a la Rocky, in honor of the win, to writing rap songs about the former Eagles QB, to getting tattoos of his visage on their bodies.