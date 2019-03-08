Which is true. Directors complain about it all the time, usually off the record. One exception was Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler). When he was in Philly to promote the Denzel Washington-starring Roman J. Israel, Gilroy talked candidly and with some frustration about trying to shop Velvet Buzzsaw — about a supernatural force taking revenge on the art world for profitting off the work of an unknown artist — around Hollywood before going to Netflix. It’s great that Gilroy got it made, but bad for Philadelphians who might have wanted to see it theaters. It didn’t play here, and it started streaming Feb. 1.