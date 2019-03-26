The lineup for this year’s XPoNential fest is being doled out one day at a time.
The weekend-long summer gathering presented by adult-alternative radio station WXPN-FM (88.5) will take place this year from July 26 to 28 at Wiggins Park and the adjacent BB&T Pavilion on the Delaware River waterfront in Camden. The opening day Friday band list was announced Tuesday.
Top of the bill headliner at the BB&T will be Hozier, the Irishman born Andrew Hozier-Byrne whose second album, Wasteland, Baby! topped the Billboard chart upon release this month. The “Take Me To Church” singer broke though with his self-titled album in 2014 and returned late last year with the forthright single “Nina Cried Power,” featuring gospel great Mavis Staples.
Also playing under the BB&T roof in the nigh time portion of the show: continually rising Philadelphia indie heroine Japanese Breakfast (the nom de rock of songwriter and memoirist Michelle Zauner) and 215 jazz-funk-R&B-hip-hop collective Killiam Shakespeare.
Next door on the two stages at the open air Wiggins Park, the Taylor Goldsmith-fronted XPN stalwarts Dawes are on top of the early evening bill. Also on tap: the veteran soul woman and song interpreter Bettye LaVette, who last year released Things Have Changed, an album of Bob Dylan covers; Nashville singer-guitarist Rayland Baxter; British songwriter Nilufer Vanya, young Clarksdale, Miss. blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and West Chester-born six piece Foxtrot & the Get Down.
Don’t be surprised if this list of acts grows. The lineup for the Saturday fest, which will also take place in both Wiggins Park and the BB&T and Sunday (Wiggins only) will be coming in the next few week.
Festival passes go on sale Friday, March 29. Go to xpnfest.org for more info.