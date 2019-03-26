Next door on the two stages at the open air Wiggins Park, the Taylor Goldsmith-fronted XPN stalwarts Dawes are on top of the early evening bill. Also on tap: the veteran soul woman and song interpreter Bettye LaVette, who last year released Things Have Changed, an album of Bob Dylan covers; Nashville singer-guitarist Rayland Baxter; British songwriter Nilufer Vanya, young Clarksdale, Miss. blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and West Chester-born six piece Foxtrot & the Get Down.