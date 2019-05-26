Before the “Overture” was through, the 74-year-old guitarist had already whipped the crowd into a frenzy with trademark windmill power chords. And although the Who principals have never been besties – friction and Townshend’s vast insecurities have fueled their art – it did seem that the septuagenarians (Daltrey is 75) might actually like as well as need each other these days. (Speaking of seventysomethings, J. Geils Band’s Peter Wolf was terrific in a rousing R&B-infused opening set.)