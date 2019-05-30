Harper doesn’t change anything in the presentation. Staples is still backed by her regular three-piece band, including the great Rick Holmstrom on guitar, and three vocalists. His songs, however, neatly capture the essence of the 79-year-old singer. “I’m a fighter, I’m a lover,” Staples declares on “Anytime,” and we do get both sides. On the urgent, album-opening “Change,” the old social-justice warrior still sees a need for action. On “Brothers and Sisters,” she notes “trouble in the land” and warns, “Something’s got to give.” In the face of all that, the hymnlike title song, a duet with Harper, exudes quiet strength, preaching resiliency with a gentle reassurance.