Steely Dan is the first band to announce a three-show residency at the Met, the newly opened opera-house-turned-concert-venue on North Broad Street. The band, formed in 1972, is now led by Donald Fagen after the 2017 death of founding member Walter Becker.
The shows, running Nov. 6-8, will feature the remaining members of the band focusing on one of their albums, while peppering the rest of the setlist with other songs from their catalog. Here’s the line-up:
- Wednesday, November 6: Aja
- Friday, November 8: Gaucho
- Saturday, November 9: Greatest Hits
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 15 at noon at TheMetPhilly.com.
This is not the first time Steely Dan has played the area without Becker. Fagen and his crew came to the BB&T Pavilion last summer with the Doobie Brothers. “Steely Dan … what an all-star band! With the loss of cofounding Dan twin Walter Becker in September, Donald Fagen, now the man in the spotlight, surrounds himself with incredible musicians. Becker was present in the great music-making onstage, which was true to both his songwriting and musicianship. Nothing seemed to be missing, and Becker’s legacy was honored,” John Timpane wrote in his review of the show.