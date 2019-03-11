This is not the first time Steely Dan has played the area without Becker. Fagen and his crew came to the BB&T Pavilion last summer with the Doobie Brothers. “Steely Dan … what an all-star band! With the loss of cofounding Dan twin Walter Becker in September, Donald Fagen, now the man in the spotlight, surrounds himself with incredible musicians. Becker was present in the great music-making onstage, which was true to both his songwriting and musicianship. Nothing seemed to be missing, and Becker’s legacy was honored,” John Timpane wrote in his review of the show.