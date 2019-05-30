The sad truth is, you might hear all of that before you hear a Roots album. I hope not. I hope we get it out soon, because so much of it is so good. Not to toot my own horn, but this new Roots stuff is sort of what the world needs. The true test of it will be did we record such a timeless classic in 2016 that if we put it out in 2020, it will stick so hard. That’s the definition of a classic. If when it’s unearthed, the time is right.