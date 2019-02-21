Gary Clark Jr., “This Land.” The title cut to blues guitarist Clark’s new album is a fierce statement of defiance, a Woody Guthrie update written in response to a racist who suggested the Texas native “go back to Africa.” “This is where I come from,” the son of the South declares with pride in the clip which shows African American children looking at houses decorated with Confederate flags as they ride to school and ends with them joining Clark in declaring “This land is mine!” Clark plays the Met Philadelphia on March 25.
A Skin Too Few: The Days of Nick Drake. A screening of Jeroen Berkvens’ 2004 tone-poem documentary about the melancholy British folk singer who died of an overdose in 1974 at age 26 and whose spectral folk songs continue to bewitch 45 years later. The movie is 48 minutes long. It will be followed by comments by longtime Philadelphia deejay Michael Tearson. Free. Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Kennett Flash.
Nate Wooley’s Columbia Icefield. Jazz trumpeter Wooley hails from the Pacific Northwest and his new project is named after an icefield in the Canadian Rockies that contains six glaciers and feeds the Columbia River. This Ars Nova presentation features Wooley and his quartet, with Mary Halvorson on electric guitar, Susan Alcorn on pedal steel and Ryan Sawyer on drums. Sunday at the Ruba Club.
Deerhoof. With 14 albums, Satomi Matsuzaki-fronted San Francisco quartet Deerhoof have had a consistently rewarding two decade career as experimental indie rockers that alternate between confrontational noise and seductive melody. Their 2017 album Mountain Moves tends towards the latter, and last fall’s EP Plays Music of ‘The Shining’ has fun with the former. With Soul-Glo and Chronic Anxiety. Thursday at Union Transfer.
Jontavious Willis. The blues is alive in the hands of Willis, a 22-year-old solo performer from Greenville, Ga. who’s adept in the storied traditions of the Piedmont and Delta blues. A sociology student at Columbus State University in Georgia who plays guitar, banjo, harmonica and cigar box, Willis got turned onto to Muddy Waters “Hoochie Coochie Man” when he was 14 and Taj Mahal calls him “a great new voice of the 21st century in acoustic blues.” Friday at the Philadelphia Museum on Art.