Gary Clark Jr., “This Land.” The title cut to blues guitarist Clark’s new album is a fierce statement of defiance, a Woody Guthrie update written in response to a racist who suggested the Texas native “go back to Africa.” “This is where I come from,” the son of the South declares with pride in the clip which shows African American children looking at houses decorated with Confederate flags as they ride to school and ends with them joining Clark in declaring “This land is mine!” Clark plays the Met Philadelphia on March 25.