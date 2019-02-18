While he takes a special pride in his son’s estimable talents, Boone obviously takes his responsibility to every young player on the scene equally seriously. “Working with younger guys keeps me relevant while I can share what I know as an older guy, which is a good exchange for me,” he explained. “I definitely owe a lot to this community, which has embraced Mekhi and poured a lot into him. He’s learned from everybody he’s listened to, and I think he’s a composite of the best of what Philadelphia has to offer. I’d like to think there’s many more where he came from, just waiting to be heard.”