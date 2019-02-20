The songs offer more prime examples of how McDermott exerts his considerable power. He draws a lot from his own experience, and with unsparing candor. “Let’s make the most of our time in this world we live in,” he urges in the opener “Tell-Tale Heart.” “I’m guided by the darkness that looms when I’m alone,” he confesses on the folk-accented “Black Tree, Blue Sky.” And on the finale, the piano ballad “What If Today Were My Last,” he poses a series of self-referential questions, including: “Was I generous enough with my heart, or did I wear my pride like a mask?”