As the first few notes of “Intro” from his most recent album, Championships, blasted through the Met on North Broad Street to a montage of clips of the rapper from the last year — Mill getting into the helicopter that would ferry him to the Sixers game right after his release from prison, for example — the crowd shook with glee. Hundreds of phone screens came out, lighting up the floor. And as Philadelphia’s resident rapper appeared amidst clouds of fog, his smile as bright as the diamond chains glittering around his neck, the screams of elation reached such a fever pitch that one could barely tell when Mill actually started rapping.