Meek Mill officially moved past his beef with fellow rapper Drake last year, but now, the Philly-based rapper may have another high-profile feud on his hands with an even more unlikely opponent.
It turns out actor and comedian Michael Rapaport is no fan of Mill’s music, which he let the world know via a Twitter rant following the rapper’s performance at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. As Rapaport wrote in a series of tweets, Mill is a “trash” emcee with “NoFlow,” and “isn’t even a top 20 Rapper from Philadelphia.”
“You make 300 songs 5 will be OK,” Rapaport wrote, ostensibly because Mill “rhymes off the actual beat on everything he’s on.”
Mill’s years-long beef with fellow rapper Drake, which officially ended last September, was also a sticking point for Rapaport, who called the feud “a moment to stand tall as a RAPPER” that the Philly native did not seize. While Mill released a diss track, “Wanna Know,” in response to Drake’s own diss tracks “Charged Up” and “Back to Back,” and called the rapper out in tracks on his 4/4 and 4/4 Part Two EPs, Rapaport indicated the Philly rapper remained silent during the feud.
“Where I’m from, if you get dragged by DRAKE & don’t respond you’re & always will be WACK,” Rapaport wrote. “When I say ‘respond’ I mean with something you can listen to more than once.”
Mill did not take kindly to Rapaport’s criticism, and responded to the actor via his own Twitter account. The rapper recommended that Rapaport not “use the word trash when you speaking on nothing from our culture unless you tryna get trashed,” and wondered who gave him “authorization to be speaking on us.” For what it’s worth, Rapaport is a noted hip-hop head who directed the 2011 documentary Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, and has beefed online with musicians ranging from Ariana Grande to Marilyn Manson in the past.
At some point, however, Rapaport and Mill appear to have been friendly enough to take a selfie together, which Rapaport initially shared via his account. Mill, however, reposted the photo to his own account, adding a caption that jokingly identifies Rapaport as the star of White Men Can’t Jump, which is actually Woody Harrelson.
For all the vitriol, however, Rapaport did note that Mill will “do good things in life,” seemingly referring to the rapper’s Reform Alliance, which focuses on justice system reform, but “none of that means you’re a DOPE MC.”
The rapper, meanwhile, launches his “Motivation” tour today in Miami, Florida. The tour comes to the Met Philadelphia for two performances on Match 15 and 16.