Earlier this month, Madonna announced that she will be bringing her Madame X tour to the Met Philly for multiple dates, and doing the same in theaters in a select number of cities.
Now we know when.
Madge will start her Met residency on Pearl Harbor Day — that’s December 7, and also play the restored North Broad Street opera house on December 8 and 11.
The Philadelphia shows are the penultimate dates on the Madame X tour. Which ends with five shows in Miami later in December. The tour kicks off with a staggering 17 show run at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn on September 12.
Ticket availability works like this: Starting now, fans can request tickets at madonna.livenation.com for the Philadelphia show through Friday, May 24 at noon. All tickets will be confirmed by Sunday June 2. You get a copy of the Madame X album, which is due June 14, with your purchase. Tickets range from $60 to $760. There’s also will be a lottery for $10 tickets at Madonna.com.
A Madonna banner was hung on the Met today.
At the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month, Madonna performed “Medellin” with Colombian singer Maluma. If her performance there is any indication, the Madame X tour holds, it could involve seeing Madonna both in the flesh and hologram form. She danced with several different iteration of herself at the BBMAs.
The Madame X album and tour is said to be influenced by Madonna living in in Lisbon, Portugal — where she’ll play in January — for long stretches in recent years, so expect the sound and the intimate vibe to be shaped somewhat be the Portuguese soul music know as fado.
Watch the goofy Madame X tour announcement, featuring Diplo, below.
The last time Madonna played Philadelphia was in 2015, fittingly, one day before Pope Francis visited the city for the World Meeting of Families.