Hackers have reportedly started leaking tracks from Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s second studio album, Eternal Atake.
According to The Fader, hackers began leaking tracks on Sunday following a successful crowdfunding campaign organized by users of Discord, a message board primarily used by video game enthusiasts. Users on one server on the board reportedly raised $1,250 via Venmo and CashApp for the release of “Money Keep Coming,” a song Vert began performing live last year.
Reports indicate that the hacker responsible for the leak is someone known as SpirDark. A user going by the same handle previously leaked some of Vert’s tracks in 2016, and was also tied to a leak of R&B artist Frank Ocean’s music earlier this year.
Discord itself has been used in the past for other leaks, including for songs from artists like twenty one pilots and Lady Gaga, The Fader reports.
Vert’s Eternal Atake serves as the highly anticipated followup to his first studio album, 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2. The rapper first announced that the album was finished back in December. However, as Vert seemed to indicate in a since-expired Instagram story following the leak, this latest setback may further delay the album’s release.
“Every time something leak you know everything takes longer …. so have fun,” Vert wrote. A rep from Vert’s record label, Generation Now, however, told The Fader that everything is still on track.
“It doesn’t affect anything at all,” the rep said. “When Uzi turns the album in, we will put it out.”
This is the latest controversy for Vert, who claimed in January that he had retired from his music career. Weeks after that announcement, the rapper released “Free Uzi,” which has since been scrubbed from online streaming services over licensing problems.