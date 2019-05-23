Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. The Melbourne, Australia, five-piece band are back through town a year after the release of their jangly, peppy 2018 debut, Hope Downs, which has earned them deserved comparisons to beloved Down Under bands like the Go-Betweens and the Bats. Tuesday at Underground Arts.
Bells Atlas / Sammus. Cool double bill with Oakland, Calif., psych-pop band Bells Atlas, fronted by singer Sandra Lawsun-Ndu, whose album The Mystic operates in a Blood Orange-Solange art-pop universe, and Sammus, the Philadelphia rapper born Enongo Lumumba-Kasongo, whose feminist hip-hop has been shaped by video game culture. With Space Captain. Thursday at MilkBoy.
The Lion’s Share. Director Dan Cullman’s music documentary — the eighth and final film in Netflix’s ReMastered series — traces the tangled exploitative history of South African singer Solomon Linda’s 1939 hit “Mbube” and how it became “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” a two-time Billboard Top 10 hit that has been recorded by Pete Seeger, the Tokens, Miriam Makeba, N’ Sync, and many others, none of which resulted in payments to Linda’s family. Intriguing and maddening. Streaming on Netflix.
Sh-Booms. A nine-piece, horn-heavy garage-soul band from Orlando, Fla., whose lead singer, Brenda Radney, has been compared to Patti LaBelle and Sharon Jones and who was formerly signed to Justin Timberlake’s Tennman label. Tuesday at Johnny Brenda’s.
Lana Del Rey, “Doin’ Time.” The Southern California noir singer doing what she does, making the summer sound sexy and woozy and hypnotic and sad on this shimmery cover of this 1997 single by Sublime. Del Rey also got points last week for being one of two women, along with Natalie Portman, who plays a role in helping DJ-producer Moby make himself seem like a jerk in the tales of his dating life that he shares in his forthcoming memoir, Then It Fell Apart.