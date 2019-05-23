Lana Del Rey, “Doin’ Time.” The Southern California noir singer doing what she does, making the summer sound sexy and woozy and hypnotic and sad on this shimmery cover of this 1997 single by Sublime. Del Rey also got points last week for being one of two women, along with Natalie Portman, who plays a role in helping DJ-producer Moby make himself seem like a jerk in the tales of his dating life that he shares in his forthcoming memoir, Then It Fell Apart.