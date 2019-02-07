If Led Zeppelin wannabes Greta Van Fleet win as the only rock act, there will be outrage from would-be arbiters of good taste, after Pitchfork gave their album a 1.6 (out of 10). If Chloe x Halle win, it will speak to the power of Beyonce, whose Parkwood Entertainment manage the sister act, who also sang at the Super Bowl. If All-American Made country maverick Margo Price wins, it will be just. If H.E.R. wins, it won’t be a shock: the Grammys seem to be seriously enamored of the little-known underdog.