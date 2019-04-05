Fleetwood Mac’s show scheduled for tonight at the Wells Fargo Center has been postponed due to a band member illness, according to a statement from promoter Live Nation. Ticketholders should retain their ticket for an as-yet-announced date, or can get a refund at the point of purchase. A rescheduled date will be announced after playoffs are scheduled.
Tuesday’s show in Boston was also postponed. What bandmember is sick has not been announced.
Music critic Dan DeLuca reviewed the Atlantic City concert of this iteration of Fleetwood Mac does not include guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham, who was fired from the group last year after what singer Stevie Nicks blamed on scheduling. DeLuca addressed his absence in his review:
Buckingham, who suffered damage to his vocal cords during open heart surgery this year, has called the new Mac “a cover band.” That’s harsh and overly simplistic. Fleetwood Mac isn’t all about him and his replacements.
Musically, it’s equally about Fleetwood and John McVie’s locked-in rhythm section and Christine McVie as the band’s most undervalued asset, a smoky-voiced singer of many of the band’s most enticing and vulnerable songs: “Hold Me,” “Say You Love Me,” “You Make Loving Fun.”
DeLuca goes on to say that this version of the band centers around Nicks, who was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. “But Buckingham is missed. It’s not a problem on songs like ‘Gold Dust Woman,’ even though it dragged a bit, or ‘Little Lies,’ as those are principally vocal vehicles for Nicks and Christine McVie,” DeLuca wrote.