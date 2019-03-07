The Black Keys, “Lo / Hi.” The back-in-top-form first new song in half a decade from Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, the duo from Akron, Ohio, who grew arena-sized with their albums El Camino and Turn Blue in this decade. Auerbach has kept busy with his band the Arcs, plus a solo album and lots of work as an in-demand producer, but you knew a reunion was coming. Expect an album and tour to follow.
Leo “Bud” Welch, The Angels in Heaven Done Signed My Name. Posthumous album from the late gutbucket gospel-blues guitarist who died in 2017 at 85, just three years after the release of his debut album. Produced by the aforementioned Dan Auerbach and released on his Easy Eye Sound label.
A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour. This celebration of the Thin White Duke features a band made up entirely of former onstage collaborators with Bowie himself, including guitarist Earl Slick, singer Bernard Fowler (who’ll be back in town with the Rolling Stones in June), and a top-shelf new addition in Charlie Sexton, the Austin axeman who played Towns Van Zandt in the movie Blaze and who is a longtime member of Bob Dylan’s band. Sunday at the Keswick Theatre.
Molly Nilsson. Nilsson schmilsson? No, this Swedish singer is not related to 1970s star Harry Nilsson. She’s a Berlin-based synth-pop songwriter who’s released nine coolly detached albums full of darkness and whimsy since These Things Take Time in 2008, up through last year’s 2020, equally inspired by the coming election year and by pondering her own bad eyesight. She brings her one-woman stage show to town along with another one-woman band in Roxanne Clifford, who performs as Patience. Tuesday at PhilaMoca.
Stephen Malkmus, “Come Get Me.” The first video released from Groove Denied, former Pavement leader Stephen Malkmus’ electronic album that’s his first solo record in 18 years, was called “Victor Borgia” and featured Malkmus hosting a dance-off between a CGI version of a businessman and Ariana Grande. The clip for this one takes place in an art gallery where the only pictures are of ... Stephen Malkmus. Groove Denied comes out March 15 and Malkmus plays Ardmore Music Hall on May 4.