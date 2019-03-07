The Black Keys, “Lo / Hi.” The back-in-top-form first new song in half a decade from Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, the duo from Akron, Ohio, who grew arena-sized with their albums El Camino and Turn Blue in this decade. Auerbach has kept busy with his band the Arcs, plus a solo album and lots of work as an in-demand producer, but you knew a reunion was coming. Expect an album and tour to follow.