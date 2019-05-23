The difference between the two sides of Rock, however, isn’t always so clear cut. The slow and the supremely melodic “Nowadays,” with its AutoTune crooning and reminiscences of his past (“Used to sleep in the crib, no heat on/Some crates under the bed, just to sleep on/Put syrup on my bread, just to eat on/Nowadays… we on”) could apply to both Rocks. So could the backward instrumentation and clap-rhythms of “Go to Mars,” or the throbbing “Deez Streetz.” One thing that puts PnB far above the competition, pop or trap, is his innate sense of song. From the curvaceous melody of “Swervin’” and the hypnotic “I Like Girls” to the moody, synth-driven “Middle Child” with the late rapper XXXTentacion, PnB proves he’s a star where melody is concerned. — A.D. Amorosi