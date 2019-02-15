I wouldn’t make too strong a comparison of any of these acts to minstrel performers. The best of them absorb and synthesize the influence of the music they love, while also acknowledging their debt. The Stones, for example, have their own style, so it doesn’t feel like mere mimicry, and they also constantly give props to their African American heroes. Eminem was helped enormously by the color of his skin but never attempted to sound like anything but himself. They benefit even more by being expert appropriators because of the attendant cred.