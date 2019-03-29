But Hawke, who also got an empathetic performance from Sexton as Van Zandt, says, “The separation of the arts is pretty arbitrary. You watch Ben on stage and he’s a performer. He hypnotizes people. It’s a lever you can move and push the river in a different direction. Forget singing for a bit: Just memorize these lines and think about what they mean to you the same way you think about what that song means to you.