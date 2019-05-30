This process begins when John tours and conquers the U.S., and the U.S. conquers him. There are drugs, booze, and sex (the film is rated R) — John has lovers (Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden), but his search for love is as unsatisfying as ever. This trajectory is illustrated with songs that often make an awkward fit for the narrative (the choreography is also often routine), but Fletcher makes good use of the title tune Rocket Man. It’s obvious but apt — he really was burning out his fuse up there alone.