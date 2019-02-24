But that’s no reason to skip tonight’s Academy Awards. The show begins at 8 p.m. on ABC and producers have promised that it will be a brisk three hours, ending no later than 11 p.m., although usually it goes over about 20 minutes for your DVR purposes. Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ABC. If you are not near a TV, you can watch via abc.com or the ABC app.