This was supposed to be a Philadelphia-filled Oscars. North Philly’s Kevin Hart was set to host. Until he wasn’t. Jenkintown’s own Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut was set to sweep. Until it wasn’t. Even Upper Dublin’s Josh Singer got the snub for his script for Neil Armstrong biopic First Man. So did Penn grad Morgan Neville, who directed tear-jerker Won’t You Be My Neighbor? documentary profiling Mr. Rogers.
But that’s no reason to skip tonight’s Academy Awards. The show begins at 8 p.m. on ABC and producers have promised that it will be a brisk three hours, ending no later than 11 p.m., although usually it goes over about 20 minutes for your DVR purposes. Red carpet coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ABC. If you are not near a TV, you can watch via abc.com or the ABC app.
While Cooper got snubbed in the best director category, A Star Is Born is up for eight awards, including three that would have Cooper collecting a statue -- including best picture, best actor and best adapted screenplay. He’s also scheduled to perform best song nominee “Shallow” with costar Lady Gaga, who is also up for best actress.
Malvern’s Adam McKay similarly has a big stake in tonight’s awards. His Vice, a biopic of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is also up for eight awards. McKay could take home awards for best picture, director and original screenplay.
While Neville may not be representing Penn at the Academy Awards tonight -- held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles -- Penn sophomore Claire Sliney will be in the audience. She’s nominated for best documentary short for Period. End of Sentence, a film she started making in high school about bringing sanitary products to women in a village in India.