The movie explores that chronic impulse, and its origins. In one riveting scene, Britton’s character asks prisoners (including Roman) guilty of violent crimes to state the length of their sentence, then to describe the time they spent thinking about the crime they committed. Typical reply: Twenty years, two seconds. She’s making a point about impulses and consequences — a small step toward self-evaluation that is amplified in Roman’s case by his growing bond with the horse he is feeding, training and ultimately riding (under the guidance of crusty wrangler Bruce Dern, and with help from fellow inmate Jason Mitchell).