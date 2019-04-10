This is entirely the work of Ms. Denis, and none of it can be blamed on the male gaze. Neither can some of the more gruesome scenes. There is an attempted rape, a murder or two, some animal cruelty, and much emphasis on the pitilessness of space. As is often the case, the vast emptiness calls attention to the insignificance of human life. Denis’ movie, though, comes around to emphasizing the miraculousness of that life. She does this by focusing on the steadfast devotion of Pattinson’s character to the infant in his care — the two of them drifting through space and time, borne along by some ill-defined mode of propulsion that might be little more than hope.