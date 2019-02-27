Less certain is Moretz, who was a lively presence in that Seth Rogen Neighbors sequel, but who seems strangely detached here, though in fairness the role requires her to be almost impossibly gullible. Most of the energy seems to have been drained from her body and transfused into Maika Monroe (It Follows), who plays Frances’ hyper and hypervigilant roommate. She spots stalker tendencies in Greta, and her hunch is, of course, correct. Greta turns out not to be respectful of boundaries, showing up uninvited at Frances’ home and job and continuing to loom even after being hauled away.