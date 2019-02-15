“Someone described [wrestling] as soap opera in spandex, and once I heard that, it made more sense. And I went to WrestleMania with Dwayne, and once you see it live, you see how complicit the audience is in the stories being told, the way everybody understands the levels of reality, creating a knowingness that is unique to wrestling. It’s a very special kind of energy — everyone is part of the willing suspension of disbelief, and of course there is great showmanship. I was very much won over by it."