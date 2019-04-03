With the release of Paul Mazursky’s bed-hopping hit Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice in 1969, Elliott Gould (he was Ted) instantly became an unlikely superstar and even sex symbol. With the new retrospective “Solid Gould: Elliott Gould in the 1970s,” Lightbox Film Center will offer a reminder of what made Gould such an era-defining attraction over the next decade. Opening Friday night with M*A*S*H and continuing with eight films over the next two weeks, “Solid Gould” covers most of the actors most memorable roles. If that’s not convincing enough, here’s ten good reasons to show up: