The young man is played by Cole Sprouse of the CW’s Riverdale, and he’s the tall, thin, brooding type with a large mop of dark hair that droops down over his forehead, concealing one blue eye, and perhaps uncharted depths of sensitivity. It’s a familiar and also a popular look — if Timothee Chalamet were to star in Jordan Peele’s doppleganger movie Us, Sprouse is the guy he would see at the end of his driveway.