You may be wondering, as I was, what a talent like Elizabeth Banks is doing in this movie, other than wishing she were directing Pitch Perfect 4 (actually she’s doing Charlie’s Angels, but still). Perhaps in reading the script she saw that her character Tory has the only halfway serious emotional/psychological story arc — she has an adamant and ferocious maternal instinct to protect the boy, even as evidence mounts that he’s not the gentle soul she raised.