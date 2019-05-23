The rapport between the two young women is exceptional, and apparent immediately — they aren’t sure where the party is, and having never been to an illicit rager, they’re also not sure how to dress. Their most important accessory: self-confidence. There is a delightful scene of the two complimenting each other’s outfits with a kind of escalating, outrageous flattery. It establishes how smart they are, how much they care about each other, and it does all of this in a completely disarming, winning way — which is the approach the movie takes to just about everything.