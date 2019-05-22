Will (as his wife calls him) is planting a kind of grief garden — his Stratford-on-Avon country estate is where his only son, Hamnet, died as a boy, and the movie hints that the location’s link to this death has kept Shakespeare away in London. Now he’s home to stay, and he’s forced to confront the tragedy — its toll on his own emotional health and on that of his family. Unresolved feelings about the circumstances of the boy’s death turn out to be the primary source of family bitterness.