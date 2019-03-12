But I’m in the middle: Jackson’s music and superstardom are intertwined with the best memories of my life going far beyond dancing with wild abandon in feet-in pajamas with my sister. To many, and I know I’m not alone in this, Michael Jackson was an institution not much different from the Catholic Church. There is no doubt in my mind Jackson did sexual harm and used fear and intimidation to keep victims silent for his own good. And he got away with it because they were too big to fail ― until now.