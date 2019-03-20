The lounge is located above the Met’s lobby, and features a 360-degree bar, as well as tables and booths for full-service dining, which will be handled by Brûlée Catering. The menu will rotate based on performance and will reportedly incorporate Philadelphia flavors and international cuisine. Guests will be able to watch Met performances from the lounge via two 70-inch television screens with sound via a nine-speaker Clair Brothers sound system. For luxury’s sake, the space also features 11 chandeliers from Allegri Crystal.