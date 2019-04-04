The show, among the last of Carey’s North American performances in support of 2018 album Caution, was preceded by a cocktail reception debuting The Met’s Grand Salle, overlooking the orchestra floor. Access to this roomy 3,400-square-foot lounge is touted as part of the venue’s ticketed VIP experience. Its gilded pillars, marble bar, and soaring barrel-vault ceiling adorned with twinkling starburst chandeliers certainly screams soigné, but like many schmoozy spaces of this ilk, attendees seemed more concerned with being seen than any scenery. Still, the upmarket ballroom was a natural habitat for cheeky Carey-like touches, like the all-pink candy table illuminated with neon hearts, or the drag queens distributing plastic tiaras from trays alongside servers butlering Jean-Marie Lacroix hors d’oeuvres.