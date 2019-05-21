"I only do a few real fat jokes. I kind of get it out of the way," he says. "I talk about how much I love food. My mom loved butter. I love butter. My dad drank. I just decided food was going to be my addiction. I say if I get one more X on my clothing, I'm next year's Super Bowl. Or when I go to a 'big and tall' store, you never run into any tall people. So I make sure they're really funny jokes, but I don’t dwell on it. I'm just telling you what it's like to be a big person."