Ruston Kelly. This Nashville songwriter didn’t have quite as successful of a year as his Grammy-winning wife Kacey Musgraves, but that’s a hard standard to live up to. The former competitive figure skater who fashions himself as a cross between Townes Van Zandt and Kurt Cobain did all right for himself anyway, breaking through with his album Dying Star and displaying a winning sense of humor while playing two top shelf shows in Philly in one day last fall with a band that includes his father on pedal steel guitar. He’s got two more coming up this week. Thursday at 2 p.m. at Main Street Music and Thursday night at Union Transfer, opening for Patty Griffin.