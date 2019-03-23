“I’m somebody that likes to do a lot of research, but in this case, I didn’t. I didn’t want to talk to people who’d lost children, I didn’t want to pry into their grief. I didn’t feel comfortable doing that in any way. I read various things. I went online and read very the personal account of a woman who’d lost a child, and she made an interesting observation. We have a word in English for a woman who’s lost a husband, but no word for a parent who’s lost a child. Because it’s too awful to think about, too awful to even name. Suddenly, in place of this thing that was such a huge and central part of your life, now there’s this gaping hole of nothingness.”