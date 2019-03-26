Cook County prosecutors have dropped all charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett involving allegations he paid two men to stage a hate crime against him.

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” the Cook County state’s attorney’s office said in statement following a hearing Tuesday morning.

Related stories

Prosecutors did not elaborate on why the charges were dropped.

Smollett had faced 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly paying two men to fake an attack against him near his Chicago home in January. Smollett pleaded not guilty to the charges March 14, and told police he was taunted and attacked by two men who were supporters of President Donald Trump who tied a noose around his neck.

Smollett touted his own innocence during a brief press conference at the Cook County Courthouse in Chicago.

“I have been truthful and consistent since day one,” Smollett told reporters. “I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.”

Here are the latest updates:

Prosecutor: ‘We didn’t exonerate him'

First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats, who reportedly made the final decision to drop the charges against Smollett, told the New York Times the charges were dropped in return for the actor’s agreement to perform community service and for forfeiting his $10,000 bond.

"We didn’t exonerate him,” Magats told the Times.

“We stand behind the investigation, we stand behind the decision to charge him and we stand behind the charges in the case," Magats added, according to the Times. "The mere fact that it was disposed of in an alternative manner does not mean that there were any problems or infirmities in the case or the evidence.”

Magats’ explanation contradicts comments made earlier on Tuesday by Smollett’s attorney, Patricia Brown Holmes, who denied report that the charges were dropped due to a deferred-prosecution deal.

“There is no deal. Prosecutors dismissed the charges,” Holmes said.

Smollett’s attorney: ‘There is no deal. Prosecutors dismissed the charges’

Patricia Brown Holmes, an attorney for Smollett, denied reports that the charges were dropped due to a deferred-prosecution deal.

“There is no deal. Prosecutors dismissed the charges,” Holmes told reporters during at a press conference.

Holmes said Smollett deferred his $10,000 bond voluntarily, and that the money paid to brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo were for “nutrition and training," not to orchestrate a fake assault against him.

“We believe that it was the correct result in this case. We’re very happy for this result," Holmes added. “And we are very anxious for Jussie to get on with his career and his life and to move forward.”

Smollett’s full statement: ‘I’d like nothing more than to get back to work and move on with my life.’

Here is Smollett’s full statement on the matter:

I just made a couple notes. First of all I want to thank my family, my friends, the incredible people of Chicago and all over the country and the world who have prayed for me , who have supported me and who have showed me so much love. No one will ever know how much that has meant to me and I will be forever grateful. I want you to know that not for a moment was it in vain. I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.
This has been an incredibly difficult time. Honestly one of the worst of my entire life. But I am a man of faith and I am a man that has knowledge of my history and I would not bring my family, our lives or the movement through a fire like this. I just wouldn’t.
Now I’d like nothing more than to get back to work and move on with my life. But make no mistakes, I will always continue to fight for the justice, equality and betterment of marginalized people everywhere. So again thank you for all the support. Thank you for faith and thank you to God. Bless you. Thank you very much.
Jussie Smollett statement

Fox News legal analyst: ‘This is almost unheard of'

Like many people, Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano was stunned by prosecutors’ decision to drop all charges.

“It sounds as if the government has asked to dismiss its own indictment,” Napolitano said during America’s Newsroom. “Quite frankly this is almost unheard of.”

“It is either the result of extraordinary lawyering on behalf of his lawyers, or a realization by the government of some defect in its evidence that it did not know it had at he time it sought and obtained an indictment against him,” Napolitano added.

20th Century Fox Television has ‘no comment’

20th Century Fox Television removed Smollett from the final two episodes of last season’s Empire back in February, but the network declined to comment after all charges were dropped against the actor.

“Many of you have reached out regarding today’s developments in the Jussie Smollett case. As of this time, the studio and network have no comment," a spokesperson for 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement.

Smollett’s attorneys: ‘He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator’

Smollett’s attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes issued a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times after the hearing:

Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment.
Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result.
Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.
Jussie Smollett's attorneys