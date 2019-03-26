Cook County prosecutors have dropped all charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett involving allegations he paid two men to stage a hate crime against him.
“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollet’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” the Cook County state’s attorney’s office said in statement following a hearing Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors did not elaborate on why the charges were dropped.
Smollett had faced 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly paying two men to fake an attack against him near his Chicago home in January. Smollett pleaded not guilty to the charges March 14, and told police he was taunted and attacked by two men who were supporters of President Donald Trump who tied a noose around his neck.
Smollett touted his own innocence during a brief press conference at the Cook County Courthouse in Chicago.
“I have been truthful and consistent since day one,” Smollett told reporters. “I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.”
Here are the latest updates:
First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats, who reportedly made the final decision to drop the charges against Smollett, told the New York Times the charges were dropped in return for the actor’s agreement to perform community service and for forfeiting his $10,000 bond.
"We didn’t exonerate him,” Magats told the Times.
“We stand behind the investigation, we stand behind the decision to charge him and we stand behind the charges in the case," Magats added, according to the Times. "The mere fact that it was disposed of in an alternative manner does not mean that there were any problems or infirmities in the case or the evidence.”
Patricia Brown Holmes, an attorney for Smollett, denied reports that the charges were dropped due to a deferred-prosecution deal.
“There is no deal. Prosecutors dismissed the charges,” Holmes told reporters during at a press conference.
Holmes said Smollett deferred his $10,000 bond voluntarily, and that the money paid to brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo were for “nutrition and training," not to orchestrate a fake assault against him.
“We believe that it was the correct result in this case. We’re very happy for this result," Holmes added. “And we are very anxious for Jussie to get on with his career and his life and to move forward.”
Here is Smollett’s full statement on the matter:
Like many people, Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano was stunned by prosecutors’ decision to drop all charges.
“It sounds as if the government has asked to dismiss its own indictment,” Napolitano said during America’s Newsroom. “Quite frankly this is almost unheard of.”
“It is either the result of extraordinary lawyering on behalf of his lawyers, or a realization by the government of some defect in its evidence that it did not know it had at he time it sought and obtained an indictment against him,” Napolitano added.
20th Century Fox Television removed Smollett from the final two episodes of last season’s Empire back in February, but the network declined to comment after all charges were dropped against the actor.
“Many of you have reached out regarding today’s developments in the Jussie Smollett case. As of this time, the studio and network have no comment," a spokesperson for 20th Century Fox Television said in a statement.
