Bradley Cooper may not have taken home any individual awards at the Oscars ceremony, but his mom did get a consolation prize in the form of a shout-out from Julia Roberts.
“Well, apparently that wraps up the 91st Academy Awards,” Roberts said after presenting Green Book with a Best Picture award. “I would love to say congratulations to all the nominees, and good night to Bradley Cooper’s mother and my children, and thank you for watching.”
Cooper’s mom, Gloria Campano, attended the ceremony with her son and his partner, Irina Shayk. They were seated in the front row of Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. However, what made Roberts close out the Oscars with a shout-out to the mother of Jenkintown’s favorite son is somewhat of a mystery.
“Why did Julia Roberts just say ‘goodnight’ to Bradley Cooper’s mother?” one Twitter user wrote. “This is what happens when there’s no host.”
While random shout-out could be attributed to the lack of a host, Cooper and Roberts’ actually have a friendly relationship going back to at least 2006. That year, the pair, along with actor Paul Rudd, appeared together in a Broadway run of Richard Greenberg’s Three Days of Rain, in which Cooper played Pip, a “perky golden-boy actor,” according to the New York Times, as well as Pip’s father, Theo.
From there, Roberts and Cooper also appeared together in the 2010 romantic comedy Valentine’s Day, but that’s about it. When it comes to costars, Cooper has starred in more films with actress Jennifer Lawrence, who starred opposite him in Serena, Silver Linings Playbook, and American Hustle.
Cooper has a close relationship with his mother, according to various reports. In addition to taking his mom as one of his dates to the Oscars, Cooper and his mom also attended the SAG Awards together last month. The pair even moved in together in Cooper’s Los Angeles home following his father’s death in 2011, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“It’s not like I live in a compound and she’s in the guesthouse,” Cooper said in 2013. “No, she’s in the next room. But here’s the thing: She’s a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches.”
This awards season, those punches included Cooper being passed over for individual awards in multiple ceremonies despite the success of his directing debut, A Star Is Born. On Sunday, however, the film did win best original song for costar Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” which the pair performed at the Oscars.