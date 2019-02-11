He was an elegant presence in Dvorak’s Piano Quintet in A Major, Opus 81, especially in the second movement. And there was much to admire elsewhere. Pianist Marc-André Hamelin brought clarity and a business-like sense of purpose to his part. In such spots as the end of the first movement, where other groups can go off the rails with questionable intonation or tone quality, these five were unfazed. This was a performance, above all, of high polish and efficiency.