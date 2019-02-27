Weekday morning traffic reporter Jessica Boyington is no longer with NBC10 after nearly four years at the station, a WCAU spokesperson has confirmed.
Boyington stopped appearing on NBC10 News Today’s morning broadcasts earlier this month, but is unclear why she departed from the station. NBC10’s spokesperson declined to comment further, noting that the station does not “comment on personnel matters.”
Around the same time Boyington stopped appearing on the air, she also stopped posting on all her social media accounts, causing an influx of concern from fans. She has not posted online since Feb. 7, and did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment on her departure from NBC10.
“She has lots of fans and we are wondering what happened,” one fan wrote on Boyington’s Facebook page. “I thought she loved her job.”
A Philadelphia area native who grew up in New Jersey, Boyington joined the staff at NBC10 in April 2015 as a traffic reporter. She held the same position previously at CBS3, where she started in 2012. Prior to her run on TV news, Boyington graduated from Rowan University with a bachelor’s degree in radio and television in 2008, and was Miss New Jersey USA 2006. In 2009, she was a Daily News Sexy Single.
Boyington made headlines in the latter capacity in 2017, when she disputed a fellow contestant’s statement that President Donald Trump ogled several participants in a dressing room.
“He’s just looking at us, eyeing us up and down, and then walked into the dressing room where we have two big security guards to make sure nobody but the girls and our female chaperones can get into the dressing room, and he just walks right in,” 2006 contestant Samantha Holvey said in 2017.
Boyinton, however, said contestants received early notice that Trump and wife Melania would be entering the dressing room.
“He went down and individually said hello to all of us,” Boyington said in a segment that aired on NBC10. “It didn’t feel uncomfortable. It was just a hello and it was the only way to make sure that he could actually say hi to each one of us and not leave somebody out.”
According to industry news website FTV Live, NBC10 reporter Pamela Osbourne has been filling in for Boyington “most mornings” as “Traffic Reporter.”